Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spend Valentine's Day Playing Basketball -- See the Pics! (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are down for a little love and basketball.

The couple, who has kept their romance under wraps for the last few years, made a rare appearance on Wednesday to celebrate Valentine's Day with a game of basketball.

A source tells ET that Foxx picked up Holmes at her house on Wednesday afternoon. Holmes was all smiles while walking to the court with Foxx, who came equipped with a ball and a big Nike bag. The actress, meanwhile, carried a pair of sneakers with her, as she appeared to shimmy down the street. "She was doing this funny little dance as they walked in, and Jamie was laughing," ET's source says.

The two definitely seemed to work up a sweat. Holmes ditched her jacket and hat while walking back from the game, trading her accessories for a big bottle of water, while Foxx was seen walking out in a pair of red Nike shorts. According to ET's source, the pair were there for an hour before Foxx drove Holmes home.

Foxx and Holmes, who have been rumored to be dating since 2013, showed PDA for the first time on a Malibu beach stroll in September. The two were photographed together at Foxx's 50th birthday party in December, and again in January at a pre-GRAMMYs bash.

