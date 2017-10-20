Katie Holmes Debuts Stylish Pixie Cut for Fall -- See Her New 'Do!

Katie Holmes is sporting a trendy new 'do!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night, showing off her hot hair makeover.

Holmes dressed casual for her flight, pairing her blue jeans with a black-and-white striped sweater, bright red loafers and tortoise shell sunglasses.

Getty Images

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Laughs Off Katie Holmes Pics as Jay Pharoah Impersonates Him at 'White Famous' Premiere

Seemingly trying to keep a low profile, she concealed her brunette tresses with a black fedora.

Backgrid

But while going through security check, Holmes was asked to remove her hat, unveiling the adorable pixie cut.

Backgrid

While this is certainly a dramatic change from her last look, this isn't the first time the former Dawson's Creek star rocked this hairstyle. She famously chopped her locks back in 2008, when she was still married to Tom Cruise and was a new mom to their now 11-year-old daughter, Suri.

"I never had a bob before," she explained to InStyle. "I was a new mom and was tired of dealing with long hair. I just wanted something easier. The style was inspired by French fashion, and French women."

WATCH: Inside Katie Holmes' New 'Open' Life With Jamie Foxx

Holmes and Cruise filed for divorce in July 2012, and she has since moved on with Jamie Foxx. While the two have yet to officially confirm their relationship on their own, the PDA-filled pics of Foxx and Holmes that were released last month seemingly prove they're more than just close friends.

Hear more on their romance in the video below!

Related Gallery