Katie Holmes Debuts Stylish Pixie Cut for Fall -- See Her New 'Do!

While this is certainly a dramatic change from her last look, this isn't the first time the former Dawson's Creek star rocked this hairstyle. She famously chopped her locks back in 2008, when she was still married to Tom Cruise and was a new mom to their now 11-year-old daughter, Suri.

"I never had a bob before," she explained to InStyle. "I was a new mom and was tired of dealing with long hair. I just wanted something easier. The style was inspired by French fashion, and French women."