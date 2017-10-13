Katie Holmes Exudes Elegance in Off-the-Shoulder Embellished Gown

This might be Katie Holmes' most elegant look yet!

The 38-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when she showed up to the Holt Renfrew 180th Anniversary -- hosted by Mr. W. Galen Weston and The Hon. Hilary M. Weston in partnership with Vogue -- on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.

Holmes swept up her hair to draw even more attention to her gorgeous off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown that included floral embroidery on the top and a mermaid cut at the bottom. The dress doesn't come cheap, however, with Neiman Marcus pricing it at nearly $7,000.