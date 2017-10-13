Katie Holmes Exudes Elegance in Off-the-Shoulder Embellished Gown
This might be Katie Holmes' most elegant look yet!
The 38-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when she showed up to the Holt Renfrew 180th Anniversary -- hosted by Mr. W. Galen Weston and The Hon. Hilary M. Weston in partnership with Vogue -- on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.
Holmes swept up her hair to draw even more attention to her gorgeous off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown that included floral embroidery on the top and a mermaid cut at the bottom. The dress doesn't come cheap, however, with Neiman Marcus pricing it at nearly $7,000.
"Thank you @zacposen for the beautiful dress!" the Dawson's Creek star posted to Instagram following the event. "What a lovely evening celebrating #holtrenfrew 180th anniversary!"
Leave it to Holmes to always look stylish! Even when she was spotted taking a casual stroll with rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx in Malibu, California, last month, she had the perfect outfit on for the occasion.
An eyewitness told ET of the pair, "They seemed to really appreciate every moment together because Jamie did not leave her side. They held hands as they walked on the beach and seemed really relaxed and playful."
