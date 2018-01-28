Katie Holmes Looks Smitten With Jamie Foxx in Rare Public Appearance at Pre-GRAMMYs Bash: Pics!

These two! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made a rare appearance together on Saturday night, and the cameras captured some of their sweet moments.

The elusive pair attended the Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala in New York City. And while they seemed shy about attending the same event at first, they warmed up as the evening went on.

At first the couple chose not to sit together, an eyewitness tells ET, prompting host Davis to give them a hard time from the stage. They were later spotted sitting next to one another, laughing and goofing off.

Holmes, 39, looked smitten as Foxx, 50, whispered in her ear and put his arm around the back of her chair. She whispered back, cupping her hand over her mouth to keep others from seeing.

The actress wore her hair in a very short bob while sporting a red floor-length gown. Foxx looked dapper in a navy and black tuxedo.

Holmes also got a chance to meet Jay-Z who was being honored at the evening’s festivities. Jay was joined at the soiree by his glam wife, Beyonce, and other stars in attendance included Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Pink, Zayn Malik, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello.

After years of rumored dating, Holmes and Foxx where finally photographed packing on the PDA in Malibu, California, back in September 2017. Since then, the Dawson’s Creek alum attended her man’s 50th birthday bash this past December. Earlier that same month, Holmes attended Foxx’s Prive Reveaux eyewear flagship store launch.

A source close to Holmes previously opened up about the romance, telling ET, "They send each other voice memos, instead of text messages. She was talking about him all day and gushing about how much fun she has with him."

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

