Katie Holmes Makes Hilarious Faces Watching Venus Williams at US Open After Jamie Foxx PDA Photos

Holmes has always been candid about her love of sports. In March, she opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how passionate she gets in the stands.

“I’m a very intense fan no matter what, because I’m the youngest of five. So I used to go to all of my brothers and sisters’ games when I was little. I pray, I do rituals,” she said. “If I’m there, I’m not above yelling anything I want at that ref.”

It’s been a big week for Holmes, who all but confirmed her longtime rumored romance with Jamie Foxx after photos surfaced of the two holding hands on the beach in Malibu, California.