Katie Holmes Reveals the Reason Behind Her New Stylish Pixie Cut
There's a reason for Katie Holmes' edgy new look.
The 38-year-old actress revealed during an appearance at the FAO Schwarz pop-up store in New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman on Tuesday that she had to chop off her luscious brown locks for a new project she's working on.
"It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman," Holmes toldPeople. "She's an ex-Marine and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore."
RELATED: Katie Holmes Debuts Stylish Pixie Cut for Fall -- See Her New 'Do!
The man behind her new 'do is stylist DJ Quintero, who told the magazine that he and Holmes tried to "find a balance between something feminine but kickass 'cause she's working really hard -- her body looks incredible."
"She really wanted it to move on camera, so it was actually like three haircuts," he added. "We did it over the weekend and it kind of got shorter and shorter and shorter."
MORE: Eva Mendes Shows Off New Short Curly Hairdo -- See the Pic!
Holmes was first spotted with her new 'do last week while at the Los Angeles International Airport. This isn't the first time she's sported a pixie cut.
Find out the last time Holmes cut her long locks in the video below.