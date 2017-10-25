Katie Holmes Reveals the Reason Behind Her New Stylish Pixie Cut

There's a reason for Katie Holmes' edgy new look.

The 38-year-old actress revealed during an appearance at the FAO Schwarz pop-up store in New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman on Tuesday that she had to chop off her luscious brown locks for a new project she's working on.

"It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman," Holmes toldPeople. "She's an ex-Marine and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore."