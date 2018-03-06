Katie Holmes Says 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Reuniting Very 'Soon'

It’s been 20 years since Dawson's Creek premiered and the cast still remains good friends.

Katie Holmes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she opened up about how she nearly missed her Dawson's Creek audition and how the actors have plans to reunite "soon."

While there is no television reunion set in place, the 39-year-old actress did share that she and her former castmates, "every now and then we see each other."

"And we’re gonna get together soon," Holmes teased. "It’ll be really exciting.”

Just last month, Holmes shared a throwback pic of her, James Van Der Beek and creator Kevin Williamson when they were filming the WB series' pilot. Jimmy Fallon brought up the pic during their interview, with Holmes beaming about her time on the show.

“We were babies, we were 18 when we started,” she shared. “Michelle [Williams] was 16 and it was such a great time."

Holmes wasn't the only Dawson's Creek member feeling nostalgic. In January, Van Der Beek also shared a sweet pic of him with Holmes, Williams and Joshua Jackson when they were on the set.

"Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers," the actor captioned the shot.

We'll no doubt be looking out for the reunion pics on their social media. But for now, watch the video below for more on Dawson's Creek.

