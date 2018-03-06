TV

Katie Holmes Says 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Reuniting Very 'Soon'

By Liz Calvario‍
Katie Holmes at pregrammy party
It’s been 20 years since Dawson's Creek premiered and the cast still remains good friends.

Katie Holmes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she opened up about how she nearly missed her Dawson's Creek audition and how the actors have plans to reunite "soon."

While there is no television reunion set in place, the 39-year-old actress did share that she and her former castmates, "every now and then we see each other."

"And we’re gonna get together soon," Holmes teased. "It’ll be really exciting.”

Just last month, Holmes shared a throwback pic of her, James Van Der Beek and creator Kevin Williamson when they were filming the WB series' pilot. Jimmy Fallon brought up the pic during their interview, with Holmes beaming about her time on the show.

“We were babies, we were 18 when we started,” she shared. “Michelle [Williams] was 16 and it was such a great time."

Holmes wasn't the only Dawson's Creek member feeling nostalgic. In January, Van Der Beek also shared a sweet pic of him with Holmes, Williams and Joshua Jackson when they were on the set.

"Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers," the actor captioned the shot.

#tbt Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us. And thank you especially to the fans of the show. It’s a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years... and it’s been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

We'll no doubt be looking out for the reunion pics on their social media. But for now, watch the video below for more on Dawson's Creek. 

