Katie Holmes Shares an Adorable Pic With Her 'Sweetie' Suri After Jamie Foxx Photos Go Public

Photos of Holmes with her long-rumored boyfriend, Foxx, circulated earlier this week, showing secretive pair holding hands while walking down a public beach in Malibu, California.

"They seemed to be pretty cautious about being spotted together, but were having fun," an eyewitness told ET on Wednesday. "They seemed to really appreciate every moment together because Jamie did not leave her side. They held hands as they walked on the beach and seemed really relaxed and playful. They were splashing around and dancing in the water with their clothes on. They looked like a pair of young kids in love."

ET will have the first look at the photos on tonight's show. Get caught up on the couple, who has kept their rumored romance on the downlow since 2013, in the video below.