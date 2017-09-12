Katie Holmes Shows Off a Leggy Look at NYFW in Sexy Lace Minidress: Pic!
If you got it, flaunt it.
Katie Holmes looked incredible at the Lanyu fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, wearing a sky blue lace minidress, paired with nude ankle-strap heels. The 38-year-old actress swept her hair back and kept her makeup simple, accentuating her gorgeous leggy look.
Holmes has been killing it when it comes to her NYFW style. Last week, she stunned in a deep green sheath dress and black heels.
The notoriously private actress has been in the headlines lately thanks to her relationship with Jamie Foxx. Though the two stars have been a rumored couple for years, they've typically kept their romance private, until pictures of them holding hands on the beach in Malibu, California, surfaced last week.
