Katie Holmes Shows Off Toned Abs in Sexy Lace Bra and Denim Jacket in Italy

The All We Had actress has been rocking killer ensembles, including a sky blue lace mini-dress and forest green sheath dress at New York Fashion week last month.

Holmes recently made headlines when she and Jamie Foxx were spotted holding hands.

A source close to the brunette beauty told ET at the time that Holmes now refers to herself and Foxx as "we."

"They send each other voice memos, instead of text messages," the source said, noting that the two were in constant contact while Holmes was out and about in the Big Apple. "She was talking about him all day and gushing about how much fun she has with him."

