Katie Holmes Shows Off Toned Abs in Sexy Lace Bra and Denim Jacket in Italy
Katie Holmes heats things up in Italy.
The 38-year-old actress attended the opening night of the Intimissimi On Ice performance in Verona, Italy, on Friday night and looked stunning!
The tousled haired Holmes showed some skin in a black lace bra, which she paired with a light-wash Acne Studio denim jacket, Isabel Marant trousers and Chloe strappy heels.
The Logan Lucky star also took to Instagram to share a video of the performance, which combined ice skaters and opera singers.
"I am in awe... #andreabocelli #verona," Holmes captioned the post.
The All We Had actress has been rocking killer ensembles, including a sky blue lace mini-dress and forest green sheath dress at New York Fashion week last month.
Holmes recently made headlines when she and Jamie Foxx were spotted holding hands.
A source close to the brunette beauty told ET at the time that Holmes now refers to herself and Foxx as "we."
"They send each other voice memos, instead of text messages," the source said, noting that the two were in constant contact while Holmes was out and about in the Big Apple. "She was talking about him all day and gushing about how much fun she has with him."
