Katie Holmes to Star as Embattled FBI Agent in Fox Drama Pilot

Katie Holmes is eyeing a return to television.

The 39-year-old actress has signed on to star and executive produce an untitled one-hour FBI drama pilot centered on a controversial FBI agent for Fox, ET has confirmed.

The untitled drama project revolves around FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion -- an affair with a prominent general -- shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel -- wife, mother, patriot -- begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Person of Interest producer Melissa Scrivner-Love will write and produce the potential series. Judy Smith, whose story loosely inspired ABC's Scandal, and Oly Obst are also producers alongside Holmes.

Should the drama get picked up, this would mark Holmes' return to broadcast television in a series regular role since her breakthrough as Joey Potter on The WB's coming-of-age teen drama, Dawson's Creek. On the TV side, she has since starred in lead roles on Reelzchannel's The Kennedys and Showtime's Ray Donovan, and appeared on How I Met Your Mother and Eli Stone in guest roles. Holmes will next be seen on the big screen in this summer's Ocean's 8.

