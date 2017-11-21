Katy Perry and The Weeknd Spotted at Dinner Together in West Hollywood

News of The Weeknd hanging out with Perry comes less than a week after a source told ET that the "Starboy" singer has been in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, following his recent breakup with Selena Gomez.

"He didn't love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him," the source said, adding that The Weeknd and Hadid, who split last November after a year and half of dating, have been spending time together in New York City.

The source insisted, however, that nothing is serious just yet between the exes. "Bella is busy, she's not really dating," said the source. "The Weeknd is someone familiar and who she cares about. It's easy."