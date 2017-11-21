Katy Perry and The Weeknd Spotted at Dinner Together in West Hollywood
More speculation is surrounding The Weeknd's dating life.
On Monday night, the 27-year-old singer was seen having dinner with Katy Perry at Madeo in West Hollywood, California.
An eyewitness tells ET that The Weeknd -- wearing an all-black outfit that he paired with a denim jacket and gray hoodie -- entered the eatery at 8:45 p.m., just 15 minutes before Perry showed up in a mid-length nude coat that she accessorized with large hoop earrings and nude heels.
A customer at Madeo told the eyewitness that the 33-year-old pop star was indeed at the same table as The Weeknd. After spending three hours at the restaurant, the two left separately around midnight within minutes of one another, according to the eyewitness.
News of The Weeknd hanging out with Perry comes less than a week after a source told ET that the "Starboy" singer has been in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, following his recent breakup with Selena Gomez.
"He didn't love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him," the source said, adding that The Weeknd and Hadid, who split last November after a year and half of dating, have been spending time together in New York City.
The source insisted, however, that nothing is serious just yet between the exes. "Bella is busy, she's not really dating," said the source. "The Weeknd is someone familiar and who she cares about. It's easy."
As for The Weeknd, a second source revealed that he is no longer living in Gomez's luxury rental in Greenwich Village, and hasn't been for several months.
Over the summer, Perry also reunited with her ex, Orlando Bloom, months after their split in February.
