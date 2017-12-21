Is Katy Perry Appearing in Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?

Katy Perry may have declared her feud with Taylor Swift over -- but was that enough to get an invite to star in Swift's new music video?

Fans are going wild after footage of Swift filming her music video for "End Game" in Miami, Florida, appears to feature a backup dancer that looks just like Perry.

A source tells ET, however, that the Perry look-alike is nothing more than that. Photos of the dancer show her sporting a blonde pixie just like the "Firework" singer.

Rumors that Perry would be making an appearance in "End Game" sparked after E! News reported that the singers recently made up in Miami -- where Perry has been posting from Disney World.

ET has reached out to reps for Swift and Perry for comment.

