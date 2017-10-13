Katy Perry Is in Awe When Fan Proposes to Her Girlfriend During Concert: 'Say Yes!'

Katy Perry was feeling the love in Brooklyn.

During her concert at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old pop star -- who was dressed in an all-silver costume and Cher-like headdress -- called up to the stage two of her fans for a meet-and-greet that quickly turned romantic.

Perry passed the mic to the fan who was also named Katie and she used the opportunity to propose to her girlfriend, Becky.