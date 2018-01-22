Katy Perry Dazzles While Presenting Minnie Mouse With Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Pics!

Katy Perry and Minnie Mouse are a match made in heaven.

Minnie Mouse finally got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday in Los Angeles after 90 years in show business, and Perry was on hand for the occasion. Of course, the 33-year-old singer went all out for the event, rocking red and white polka dots in honor of Minnie's famous style.

Perry showed off her toned physique in a tight-fitting two-piece outfit ensemble, complete with a matching hat. She finished her look with black heels, statement-making white earrings and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Check out the Witness singer's extravagant look for the special occasion below!

At the ceremony, Perry said she was a lifelong fan of the iconic Disney character.

“Seeing Minnie is like returning home," Perry said. "It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash."

She also called out Minnie receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star 40 years after Mickey Mouse.

.@KatyPerry throws a bit of shade at Hollywood for giving Minnie Mouse a Walk of Fame star "a brief 40 years after Mickey got his star." https://t.co/KtYk6WWcTNpic.twitter.com/lF8870B5yl — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2018

It's no secret that Perry is a Disney fan. Last November, Perry shared hilarious Instagram stories at Disneyland, in which she asked Minnie about her beauty routine.

The American Idol judge has certainly been killing it lately in red. Last Tuesday, Perry attended the Stella McCartney women’s and men’s Autumn Winter 2018 collections presentation in Los Angeles, where she once again stole the show in a bold creation.

