Katy Perry Gets Stuck in the Air While Suspended on Planet Prop -- Watch!

Katy Perry was riding a little too high during her Nashville concert!

The 32-year-old pop star found herself stuck on Saturn during her Wednesday night show, and announced to her fans that she couldn't get down from the prop planet that was suspended in mid-air.

"I'm really stuck," she confessed to concertgoers. "This is the first time that I've been stuck in space. I know I'm kind of a space cadet, but actually this thing is being stuck right now."