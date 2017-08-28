Katy Perry Hangs With Calvin Harris at VMA After-Party, Shows Off Toned Legs in Sexy Gown -- See the Pic!
Katy Perry is having a blast and showing some skin!
The “Feels” singer celebrated her 2017 MTV Video Music Awards hosting gig on Sunday night by hitting an after-party at West Hollywood’s Poppy nightclub, at one point seen laughing it up with collaborator -- and Taylor Swift’s ex -- Calvin Harris, and “Location” singer Khalid.
An eyewitness observed the 32-year-old pop star in a jovial mood at the nightclub, taking photos with all the attendees and dancing to the music. Though, Perry did play it cool when “Feels” came on, not dancing or singing along.
Fashion-wise, Perry absolutely crushed it, showing off some major cleavage and her seriously toned legs in a black dress with a sparkly parrot flair.
While she went with a shiny look for the after-party, things got a little shady during the show!
