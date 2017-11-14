Katy Perry Jokes She’s ‘Coming For’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Spot’ While Practicing Princess Poses at Disneyland
There’s nothing like a Disney day to kick off the week!
Katy Perry hit the Anaheim, California, theme park for a day of fun with Mickey Mouse, Snow White and pals on Monday.
And fans got to follow the fun, thanks to the 33-year-old singer sharing her adventures in an Instagram story.
The singer appeared to be celebrating a young friend’s 5th birthday, with her first snap showing a Mickey Mouse-shaped cake reading, “Happy 5th Birthday Kai.”
Perry then showed her love for Prince Harry and teased that she’s ready to take his girlfriend, Meghan Markle’s place.
“Coming for that spot with my princess poses @meghanmarkle,” she wrote on a pic showing her posing next to Snow White.
The songstress then greeted Mickey with “Hey baby,” while taking a video of the pair cozying up for their "date night," before quizzing Minnie Mouse about beauty.
“Who does your lashes?” Perry asked while hanging with the iconic mouse. “Do you get threading on your eyebrows? How do you feel about hanging hair on your face?”
She also shared footage from the Mad Tea Party ride and jumped on the merry-go-round.
