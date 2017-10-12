Katy Perry Leaves Sweet Comment on Ex-Boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram for His Dad's 90th Birthday: Pic!

Katy Perry's still got love for her ex -- and his family!

The Witness singer left a comment on John Mayer's Instagram on Wednesday after The Search for Everything singer-songwriter shared a sweet snap of him and his dad in honor of his pop's 90th birthday.

"Happy 90th Birthday, Dad! Leave doting comments about my dad below," Mayer, 39, captioned the pic. "He’ll love scrolling through it. Also please stop this train. Thank you."