Katy Perry Makes It Through MTV VMAs Without Shading Taylor Swift, Even While Performing 'Swish Swish'
Katy Perry is minding her own business.
The "Swish Swish" singer kept her remarks on the tame side while hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, refraining from any reference to her famous feud with Taylor Swift -- even while performing her diss track.
Perry closed out the awards show with an over-the-top production of her basketball-themed single, singing atop a gigantic, jewel-encrusted ball, donning a glittering corset also meant to look like a basketball, and soaring through the air, landing atop a giant basketball hoop. Nicki Minaj also hit the stage to deliver her verse, wearing a skin-tight, cleavage-baring referee costume.
Perry did not appear to react to the world premiere of Swift's new music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," which did feature some apparent digs at Perry and aired during the show. In one scene from Swift's video, the singer appears in a car crash much like the one from Perry's "Unconditionally" video, wearing a cheetah-print jacket and flaunting one of her 10 GRAMMYs in front of a group of paparazzi. (For her part, Perry has yet to win a GRAMMY.)
Swift's blonde wig is even styled just-so to resemble the front of Perry's new cropped 'do.
Later in the video, that same character quips about "getting receipts," an apparent response to Perry's "Swish Swish" single art.
Swift was also depicted robbing a bank while wearing a sweatshirt with a tiger on it and a cat mask, seemingly a reference to Perry's "Katy Cats" fandom.
There was one bit from Perry that some have interpreted as Swift shade. Dressed as Emilia Clarke's character from Game of Thrones (complete with her dog Nugget in a dragon costume, natch), while catching viewers up on what had happened earlier in the show, Perry remarked that "Ed Sheeran's friend" was "dead."
Now, while Swift -- a noted Sheeran pal -- does proclaim that the "old Taylor" is "dead" in her new song, Sheeran also performed "XO TOUR Llif3" -- aka "All My Friends Are Dead" -- with Lil Uzi earlier in the VMAs ceremony. (So, the jury's still out on that one.)
