Katy Perry Makes It Through MTV VMAs Without Shading Taylor Swift, Even While Performing 'Swish Swish'

Perry did not appear to react to the world premiere of Swift's new music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," which did feature some apparent digs at Perry and aired during the show. In one scene from Swift's video, the singer appears in a car crash much like the one from Perry's "Unconditionally" video, wearing a cheetah-print jacket and flaunting one of her 10 GRAMMYs in front of a group of paparazzi. (For her part, Perry has yet to win a GRAMMY.)

Swift's blonde wig is even styled just-so to resemble the front of Perry's new cropped 'do.

Later in the video, that same character quips about "getting receipts," an apparent response to Perry's "Swish Swish" single art.

Swift was also depicted robbing a bank while wearing a sweatshirt with a tiger on it and a cat mask, seemingly a reference to Perry's "Katy Cats" fandom.