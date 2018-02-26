Katy Perry Makes Surprise Performance at Benefit Gig for California Wildfires and Mudslides

Katy Perry made an impromptu acoustic performance of hits including “Firework” at a fundraising event for first responders and victims of December’s Thomas wildfire and mudslides in California.

The songstress joined a lineup featuring Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Dishwalla and Wilson Phillips, who hit the stage at the Bella Vista Polo club in Summerland, California, on Sunday.

The One805 Kick Ash Bash benefit reportedly raised $2 million, with more than $1.8 million just from sponsorships. The funds will go toward survivor relief, emergency services and equipment.

Perry grew up in Goleta, California, not far from where the mudslides occurred. She told CNN that the area is “where I flourish.”

“This means the world to me,” Perry said. “This is where I flourish. My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I’ll do anything to help this community.”

The outlet reported that more than 2,000 people turned up to the charity concert.

Katy Perry & Security x One805 Kick Ash Bash pic.twitter.com/AsErfNgvaS — Katy Perry Turkey (@KatyPerryTurkey) February 26, 2018

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also attended the event, telling the audience, “The news has moved on, but we have not moved on.”

See more on the Montecito mudslides below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Rob Lowe Shares Stories From Montecito Mudslide: ‘The Sadness, I Can’t Get Beyond It’

NEWS: Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes With Oprah Winfrey About Montecito Mudslides, Fights Back Tears

NEWS: Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of How California Mudslides Affected Her Home

Related Gallery