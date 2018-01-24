Katy Perry Rocks Wild, Animal-Print Ensemble for a Night Out in Los Angeles: Pics!

Versace, Versace, Versace!



Katy Perry was everything but casual on Tuesday night, heading out to dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, in a head-to-toe look from the high-end designer.



The 33-year-old singer rocked coordinating pieces with the brand's trendy "Wild Baroque" motif, which features bold Baroque designs paired with risqué animalier.

Instagram Stories

The cropped sweatshirt and matching high-waisted pants are both from Versace's Spring/Summer 2018 tribute collection, bringing back the wild print that made it's debut on the runway in 1992.

Instagram Stories

In total, Perry's dinner outfit cost her about $5,700 -- and that's not counting the shoes, earrings or shades!

Instagram Stories

Go big or go home, right?



Perry has been absolutely slaying the fashion game as of late. Earlier this week, the pop star rocked a red-and-white polka dot two-piece with heart-shaped sunglasses that took us back to her early "Hot N Cold" days.



She sported the look in honor of Minnie Mouse, who finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Hear more on the event (and Perry's glamorous look!) in the video below.



