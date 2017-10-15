Katy Perry Says Being Single is the Key to Balancing 'American Idol' and Her World Tour (Exclusive)

Katy Perry has no problem putting herself first.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 32-year-old singer at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on Saturday, where she revealed the key to juggling American Idoland her Witness world tour: being single!

"I'm a bit younger in heart! I'm a bit more mature...single!" Perry laughed when asked about her busy schedule. "You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I'm just finding a delicate balance."

"And these guys are pulling a lot of the weight!" she added of her fellow Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.