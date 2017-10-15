Katy Perry Says Being Single is the Key to Balancing 'American Idol' and Her World Tour (Exclusive)
Katy Perry has no problem putting herself first.
ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 32-year-old singer at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on Saturday, where she revealed the key to juggling American Idoland her Witness world tour: being single!
"I'm a bit younger in heart! I'm a bit more mature...single!" Perry laughed when asked about her busy schedule. "You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I'm just finding a delicate balance."
"And these guys are pulling a lot of the weight!" she added of her fellow Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
And though Bryan is happily married, he seems to have other motivations for finding the best talent on Idol -- his playful feud with The Voice's Blake Shelton.
"I think [you should bet] a farm!" Perry suggested of what Bryan should gain from discovering the next country superstar. "Like a ranch!"
"Not the whole farm!" Richie interjected.
"Blake, I bet you four horses, seven cows, 15 deer stands and 45 acres!" Bryan decided, adding: "Not the country idol, just the American Idol, 'cause see, I can spot all forms of talent."
American Idol will air on ABC in 2018.
Shelton, meanwhile, joked to ET last month that he helped Bryan with his Idol negotiations -- so that the country would have the pleasure of seeing the real Luke Bryan.
"I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there's no script," he teased. "But you're also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is."
"I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he's just dumb," Shelton cracked.
