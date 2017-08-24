Katy Perry Says She’d Wants These 2 Stars to Judge With Her on ‘American Idol’

“I’m going to maybe be more the Simon Cowell,” Perry said of her role on the singing competition program, referencing Cowell's no-nonsense attitude while a judge on Fox's Idol. “I really respect him. As much as people said, ‘Oh, he’s grumpy or he’s mean,’ he was just truthful, you know? He’s seen it. I don’t need to be there to win the popular race.”

As for who she wants to be her Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, who were the original judged alongside Cowell on Fox's Idol, Perry has a few names in mind.

“I’m really pulling for Lionel [Richie], because I think Lionel is an icon, and not only that, but if you’ve ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room," she said, praising the 68-year-old singer-songwriter. "I love Lionel.”

Her other pick is a less-seasoned star -- Charlie Puth.



“Charlie, I think, is an interesting play because Charlie Puth is someone new to the general public of America,” she noted of the 25-year-old "See You Again" singer. “Obviously he has his own big fan base, but I think he’s really talented. He’s a writer, he’s a producer, he’s young, he’s hip, he’s fresh. Between Lionel and me, it would be nice to have someone a little more fresh.”

While Perry wants Richie on at the judges' table, the “Hello” singer might get dissuaded by former Idol judge Mariah Carey, who is touring with him at the moment.