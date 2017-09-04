Katy Perry Spends Labor Day With Ex-Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

"Orlando seemed to be having a great time and really seemed to enjoy the concert, even dancing at one point," the eyewitness added, noting that the two were sitting in first row floor seats with a side view of the stage. "Katy was more laid back and seemed to just be listening and taking it all in."

The pair's reps announced in February that the two were taking "respectful, loving space" after nearly a year together, but it appears they have found their way back to one another.

Here's a look back on the relationship between the 32-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor: