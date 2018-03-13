Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'American Idol' -- Watch Her Fellow Judges' Reactions!

Katy Perry is quickly proving herself to be one of the most game judges on American Idol.

On Monday night's episode of the ABC reboot, Perry and her fellow judges -- Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- get roped into dancing with Venezuelan contestant Michelle Sussett, who hails from Miami. But as Perry went lower on the floor, she took a tumble in her sparkly minidress and high heels, accidentally exposing a little more than she bargained for.



Producers put up the American Idol logo to cover Perry, as Richie and Bryan rushed to help her.

Despite the mishap, Perry had a great sense of humor about the fall, cracking, "I'm the best dancer ever."

Meanwhile, after Richie and Bryan both sweetly helped Perry up and made sure she was covered, the two also joked about the incident.

"You all right? You covered?" Richie asked Perry, standing in front of her body. "Some things you have to do for the business. It's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it."

Meanwhile, Bryan hilariously rubbed his eyes.

"Oh, dear god," he said. "There are some things a man can't unsee."

Sussett did end up making the cut, with all three judges giving her an enthusiastic "yes."

On Monday night's episode, Perry was also brought to tears by contestant David Francisco, who was hit by a car in 2016 and wound up paralyzed from the waist down.

Watch below:

