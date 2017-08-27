From Katy Perry & Taylor Swift to Fifth Harmony: A Definitive List of the Shadiest Moments at the MTV VMAs
The branches were out at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!
Sunday's awards show was full of powerful moments, but none more exciting than the shade!
Taylor Swift started the show off with her jab-filled video for "Look What You Made Me Do," but she wasn't the only artist feeling a little sassy.
Check out our roundup of the shadiest moments below.
Fourth Harmony
Fifth Harmony won their first new award as a foursome at the awards show -- and made it clear that they're just fine without Camila Cabello. In fact, the group seemed to throw shade at their former bandmate during a performance of their new songs "Angel" and "Down" -- knocking a fifth woman off the stage at the start of their performance.
Nicki, What's Good?
The world may be over Remy Ma's feud with Nicki Minaj, but the rapper just won't let it end, taking the opportunity to call out Minaj during the VMA pre-show.
"Nicki, what's good?" she asked with a smile, referencing Minaj's 2015 dig at Miley Cyrus after the former Disney star's comments about how rappers handle getting snubbed from the VMAs' Video of the Year category.
Couch Critics
Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, couldn't stop calling out the show for everything from Katy Perry's "cringe worthy" script to other artist's performances, while watching the show from home.
"Whoever wrote Katy Perry's script for the #VMAs , I just want to let you know it's next level cringe worthy 😳 #makeitstop," Prinsloo tweeted, before her husband added his own criticisms of the evening.
Shady Perry
Katy Perry managed to get almost through the whole show without taking a jab at her famous frenemy, Taylor Swift, but it seemed she just couldn't resist after the "Bad Blood" singer threw shade her way while premiering her new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do."
"Ed Sheeran's Friends: Dead" Perry said while pretending to catch the audience up on the season finale of Game of Thrones. Many viewers thought she was referencing Swift's declaration that "the old Taylor is dead," but she might have just been referencing Sheeran's performance with Lil Uzi Vert at the top of the show.
Look What You Made Her Do
As for the digs Swift took at Perry, well, they came in spades during her music video debut -- which also seemed to call out Twitter haters, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- and even herself.
For a breakdown of every epic moment of the video, watch below.