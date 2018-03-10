News

Katy Perry Wears a Onesie With Orlando Bloom's Face

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
So.... are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially back on

Fans hoping to snag a photo with Perry on Thursday were surprised with not one famous face, but two, when the pop star emerged wearing a onesie decorated with Orlando Bloom's face. 

In fan photos posted to social media after Perry's concert in Chile, the singer is all smiles as she rolled down the window of her black SUV, popping her head (and Bloom's too) out of the car to pose with her Katycats. 

"hola po" ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍🇨🇱 Cumpliendo sueños que nunca pensé que se cumplirían 😭😭❤️ es una emoción tan grande que a uno como Katycat le llenan el corazón, Katy me hizo sentir muchas emociones en tan sólo segundos, muchas gracias al fansclub @katycatschileoficial por hacer realidad éste sueño, muchas gracias a mis padres que me apoyaron en todo momento 😭❤️ Katy @katyperry eres una persona increíble, tan linda con tus fans, muchas gracias por venir a Chile 😊 y ojalá que nunca dejes de hacerlo. Estaremos aquí para recibirte con los brazos abiertos 😘, no tengo palabras para describir exactamente lo que viví contigo Katy!!!! Gracias por ser tan amable. You are so nice ❤️✨ #katycatschile #katherynhudson #KATYPERRY #witnessthetourchile #katycatswitnessthetour #katy #perry #katyperryenchile

A post shared by OnlyKatyPerry (@justkatycatssssss) on

"Omfg yes," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another insisted, "#KaBloom is real." 

Bloom's face on a onesie isn't anything  new. The actor received a similar one at his 40th birthday party last year, sharing a photo of his mom rocking the outfit on Instagram. "Best gift ever," he captioned the pic. "Surprise visit from me mum 🎈."

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

A source told ET last month after Perry and Bloom were spotted spending time together in Prauge that the couple were giving their relationship another go

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," the source said. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

Perry and Bloom split in February 2017 after a year of dating. Since then, they've remained friendly, spending Labor Day together last September, and attending an Ed Sheeran concert just months after announcing their breakup. Until Thursday's Bloom-centered outfit, the two have kept their rekindled romance on the down low, as ET's source says this time, they want to explore getting back together "in a much healthier way." 

