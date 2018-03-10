Katy Perry Wears a Onesie With Orlando Bloom's Face

So.... are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially back on?

Fans hoping to snag a photo with Perry on Thursday were surprised with not one famous face, but two, when the pop star emerged wearing a onesie decorated with Orlando Bloom's face.

In fan photos posted to social media after Perry's concert in Chile, the singer is all smiles as she rolled down the window of her black SUV, popping her head (and Bloom's too) out of the car to pose with her Katycats.

"Omfg yes," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another insisted, "#KaBloom is real."

Bloom's face on a onesie isn't anything new. The actor received a similar one at his 40th birthday party last year, sharing a photo of his mom rocking the outfit on Instagram. "Best gift ever," he captioned the pic. "Surprise visit from me mum 🎈."

A source told ET last month after Perry and Bloom were spotted spending time together in Prauge that the couple were giving their relationship another go.

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," the source said. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

Perry and Bloom split in February 2017 after a year of dating. Since then, they've remained friendly, spending Labor Day together last September, and attending an Ed Sheeran concert just months after announcing their breakup. Until Thursday's Bloom-centered outfit, the two have kept their rekindled romance on the down low, as ET's source says this time, they want to explore getting back together "in a much healthier way."

