Katy Perry Wows in White at MTV VMAs, Confirms She's Performing 'Swish Swish' With Nicki Minaj

During the pre-show, the Santa Barbara, California, native got candid on how she was feeling about hosting the VMAs for the first time ever.

"I'm terrified," she admitted. "[But] I'm looking forward to all the trouble I'm going to get into tonight."

Perry will also be taking the stage to perform her new hit, "Swish Swish." She confirmed Nicki Minaj, who is featured on the track, will be joining her -- and they plan to go all out!

"Of course I'm going to do it and go 100 percent," Perry explained. "So, I'm going to do 'Swish Swish' tonight and of course I'm bring out my special guest, Nicki Minaj. She came all the way from Miami."