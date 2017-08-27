Katy Perry Wows in White at MTV VMAs, Confirms She's Performing 'Swish Swish' With Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry dressed to impress!
The 32-year-old singer turned heads on the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, stepping out to the MTV Video Music Awards in a gorgeous white ensemble.
Perry wore a sculptural Stéphane Rolland couture gown for the awards show, completing her look with dangly hoop earrings.
For her beauty look, she went for an ultra-glam look -- a purple smokey eye, voluminous lashes and full brows. Perry's matte pink pout was the perfect finishing touch!
During the pre-show, the Santa Barbara, California, native got candid on how she was feeling about hosting the VMAs for the first time ever.
"I'm terrified," she admitted. "[But] I'm looking forward to all the trouble I'm going to get into tonight."
Perry will also be taking the stage to perform her new hit, "Swish Swish." She confirmed Nicki Minaj, who is featured on the track, will be joining her -- and they plan to go all out!
"Of course I'm going to do it and go 100 percent," Perry explained. "So, I'm going to do 'Swish Swish' tonight and of course I'm bring out my special guest, Nicki Minaj. She came all the way from Miami."
The MTV Video Music Awards airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
