Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged to Elisa Pugliese: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Ever'

Key was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise for 17 years. They tied the knot in 1998 before Key filed for divorce in 2015.

ET's Deidra Behar spoke with Key earlier this year where he gushed about Pugliese.

"She produces everything. She produces my life and my career! It's amazing," he expressed.

While the two are business partners, the actor shared that they find time to leave shop talk aside and just enjoy each other's company.

"We find time to take definitive moments that are personal to us that have nothing to do with work. But we enjoy work so much," Key added. "And I love her and she loves me. So I work, I love our job and we both enjoy it so much."

Congrats to the happy couple!