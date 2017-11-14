Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged to Elisa Pugliese: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Ever'
Keegan-Michael Key is a happy man!
The Key & Peele star is engaged to his girlfriend, Hollywood producer Elisa Pugliese. The 46-year-old comedian shared the exciting news on Twitter on Tuesday.
"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" he tweeted alongside a picture of the two smiling.
MORE: Caroline Wozniacki Engaged to NBA Player David Lee -- See the Ring!
Pugliese also took to Twitter, replying to Christian Slater after he congratulated her on the engagement.
"Thank you and much love to you!" she wrote.
RELATED: Amy Schumer to Make Broadway Debut Alongside Keegan-Michael Key in Steve Martin's New Play
Key and Pugliese have kept their relationship private, attending various red carpets together over the years. They were last spotted together at the 2017 IRC Rescue Dinner in New York on Nov. 2.
Key was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise for 17 years. They tied the knot in 1998 before Key filed for divorce in 2015.
ET's Deidra Behar spoke with Key earlier this year where he gushed about Pugliese.
"She produces everything. She produces my life and my career! It's amazing," he expressed.
While the two are business partners, the actor shared that they find time to leave shop talk aside and just enjoy each other's company.
"We find time to take definitive moments that are personal to us that have nothing to do with work. But we enjoy work so much," Key added. "And I love her and she loves me. So I work, I love our job and we both enjoy it so much."
Congrats to the happy couple!