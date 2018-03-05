Keegan-Michael Key’s Reaction to Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win Will Warm Your Heart

But what about Get Out, though?!

Jordan Peele made history at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, becoming the first black writer to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and perhaps no one was more excited for Peele than his creative partner and former Key & Peele co-star, Keegan-Michael Key.

The Late Late Show producer Ben Winston shared an adorable picture from a viewing party at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash, capturing the moment Key lept to his feet with joy as Peele’s win was announced.

"Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out!" Winston captioned the pic of the actor and comedian celebrating next to Colin Hanks.

Key shared his own pic of the special moment shortly thereafter, posting a photo to Twitter of him watching Peele’s acceptance speech alongside his fiancee, Elisa Pugliese.

“Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar. #oscarssopeele,” Key wrote.

The creative duo, who created, wrote and starred in their eponymous Comedy Central sketch series from 2012 to 2015, later caught up at the Vanity Fair after-party, where they shared a hug and posed for pics alongside Peele’s statuette.

"I thought, 'OK, I'm gonna be fine. I'm not gonna be nervous. I'm just gonna send good vibes,'" Key told ET's Carly Steel on the Vanity Fair red carpet. “And then I got really nervous. It was like my kid brother was the quarterback at the Super Bowl.”

"I'm so proud of him, and it’s so well deserved," he continued. "I don’t think it was a big surprise. It's such an original, singular, entertaining, thrilling story that he's been working on for almost a decade, and I just couldn’t be more proud of him."

See more on Peele’s win in the video below.

