Keeping Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancies: A Breakdown of Kim, Khloe & Kylie's Babies on the Way
Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner pregnancies is a tough job, but someone's got to do it!
Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are all currently expecting babies early next year. It will be the first child for Kylie and Khloe, while Kim is reportedly expecting her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate.
While all three sisters have yet to publicly confirm their pregnancies, here is everything we know about their babies on the way.
Kylie Jenner
News of the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star being pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott broke last week. ET learned that the couple is expecting a baby girl, with a source telling us that the reality star "is doing well and is happy."
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source said. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid."
Scott and Jenner have been dating since April, but the makeup mogul has wanted to be a mom for years. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a then 18-year-old Kylie told Caitlyn Jenner that she felt that 25 was a good age to have kids, adding that "every psychic said I'm only gonna have two kids."
Meanwhile, in an interview with ELLE UK in 2015, Jenner revealed how motherhood would have an effect on her social media activity.
"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she explained. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."
Khloe Kardashian
The 33-year-old Revenge Body star has been the most vocal about her pregnancy struggles over the past few years, so it was a great surprise when it was revealed that Khloe is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this week.
A source close to Khloe told ET that while there were rumors surrounding her pregnancy, the reality star "didn't confirm anything, even with friends in her inner circle."
"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source shared. "Everyone is thrilled. It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right."
Koko and the Cleveland Cavaliers center were first romantically linked in August 2016 and were spotted on vacation together in Mexico the following month. In the season finale of KUWTK in June, Khloe revealed that the NBA pro was eager to start a family with her.
"He wants to have kids now," Khloe explained. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."
She also shared that she and Tristan "definitely talk about starting a family."
"He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," Khloe said, laughing. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."
Kim Kardashian
The 36-year-old KUWTK star is also expecting a baby girl. Kim is already mom to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint, and has turned to surrogacy for her third baby after she struggled with her first two pregnancies.
Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate in June, with the baby due in January, according to TMZ. A source close to Kim told ET that the couple had always planned on hiring a surrogate for their third baby "after the complications with the other pregnancies."
"They took their time finding the right woman to carry their baby, and of course they are being very hands-on during this process," the source added.
According to a source close to the family, the expectant parents are paying their surrogate 10 monthly installments of $4,500 for a grand total of $45,000. The surrogate will get $5,000 for each additional baby, if she has multiples, and if the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000. The couple was also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency they used to find their surrogate.
Kim and Kanye are going to keep their surrogate's identity a secret and respect her right to anonymity. "They are going to make sure she has her privacy and whatever she needs," the source shared, adding that the couple also isn't going to impose any unreasonable rules on the surrogate. "Kim and Kanye wouldn’t make any wild demands -- they just want a healthy pregnancy."
For now, it looks like fans will have to patiently wait until the sisters or another family member comments on the pregnancies or Kylie and Khloe show off their baby bumps.
