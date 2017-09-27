Keeping Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancies: A Breakdown of Kim, Khloe & Kylie's Babies on the Way

Kylie Jenner

News of the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star being pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott broke last week. ET learned that the couple is expecting a baby girl, with a source telling us that the reality star "is doing well and is happy."

"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source said. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid."

Scott and Jenner have been dating since April, but the makeup mogul has wanted to be a mom for years. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a then 18-year-old Kylie told Caitlyn Jenner that she felt that 25 was a good age to have kids, adding that "every psychic said I'm only gonna have two kids."

Meanwhile, in an interview with ELLE UK in 2015, Jenner revealed how motherhood would have an effect on her social media activity.

"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she explained. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."