Keith Urban and Luke Bryan to Headline 2018 iHeartCountry Festival in Texas

Country crooners Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are set to headline the iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T in Austin, Texas, in May.

The stars were announced as part of a lineup including Dustin Lynch, Sugarland, Brett Young, Maren Morris and Dan+ Shay, who will hit the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on May 5.

More acts have yet to be announced. Radio personality Bobby Bones has been confirmed to return as host of the festival’s main stage.

“What makes this Festival special is that it is the one night the A-list of Country Music comes together to perform live, collaborate with friends and spend time together as a family,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Everyone stays to support each other until the last band has walked off stage.”

Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, Tom Poleman, added that the vibe backstage every year at the festival is like a “family reunion.”

Tickets for the fifth annual festival will be available through an exclusive AT&T THANKS Priority Pre-sale beginning Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT via the AT&T THANKS app. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 2 at 12 p.m. CT via TexasBoxOffice.com.

And those who can’t make it to Austin will be able to tune into iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations to hear the event live!

