Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the Cutest in Pre-Emmy's Date Night -- See the Pic!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have no problem keeping the romance alive!
The evening before the 69th annual Emmy Awards, the couple went on a date in Los Angeles dressed to the nines. Urban, wearing a tailored plaid suit, embraced his smiling wife, who donned a fitted blush-hued dress adorned with sequins and an illusion neckline.
"Date night!!!!" an excited Urban, 49, captioned the sweet snap on Instagram.
Kidman -- who shares two daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6 -- with the country crooner is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, alongside her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.
As for a potential season 2 for the hit HBO series? The Oscar winner says it's "very up in the air."
"There's an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes," Kidman recently said. "But right now, it's very up in the air unfortunately, but that's just what it is."
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.