Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the Cutest in Pre-Emmy's Date Night -- See the Pic!

Kidman -- who shares two daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6 -- with the country crooner is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, alongside her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

As for a potential season 2 for the hit HBO series? The Oscar winner says it's "very up in the air."

"There's an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes," Kidman recently said. "But right now, it's very up in the air unfortunately, but that's just what it is."