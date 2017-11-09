Keith Urban Performs Empowering 'Female' Song Following Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Keith Urban is celebrating women and the many roles and titles they're given throughout their lives.

The 50-year-old country crooner performed his new song, "Female," for the first time at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, just weeks after the Harvey Weinstein scandal spurred droves of women to share their own experiences with sexual harassment and/or assault.

"When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it, just 'cause she was wearin' a skirt. Oh, is that how that works?" Urban sings. "When somebody talks about how it was Adam first, does that make you second best -- or did He save the best for last?"