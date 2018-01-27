Keith Urban Says He Freaked Out Over Meryl Streep Joining 'Big Little Lies' With Nicole Kidman (Exclusive)

Keith Urban's got plenty of his own success -- but he still gets excited for his wife's career milestones.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 50-year-old singer at the MusiCares Person of the Year event celebrating Fleetwood Mac at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Friday, where he opened up about hitting the awards circuit with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

"It's been awesome. I'm so happy and proud of Nic," he gushed on his wife of nearly 12 years. "And the success of Big Little Lies has been extraordinary."

Urban is right. In addition to nabbing top awards at the SAG Awards, Emmys and Golden Globes, the show has also attracted top actors for its second season -- like Meryl Streep, who will be playing Perry Wright's mother (and mother-in-law of Kidman's Celeste) on the HBO series.

"Yeah, of course [I freaked out]," he admitted. "It's an amazing thing. It's a win-win all around. I think it's going to be riveting," he shared, adding that he wouldn't mind collaborating with Streep on a duet for the Big Little Lies soundtrack. "Of course I would! [Kidman] would drive it. It would be a collaborative thing."

For now, Urban is focusing on his own music, dishing on his new single, "Parallel Line," which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

"There's a few people on that song, Ed and Julia Michaels, and [I'm] very grateful I got that song. I love it. I got sent the song and just loved it immediately, and set about figuring out how to turn it into a record," he raved -- though it seems he might now have his sights set on a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"[The band] is hugely influential in my music, the way I write songs, the way I record," confessed Urban, who tributed the band during the event with a performance of "Second Hand News." "Lindsey Buckingham is one of the greatest underrated guitarists of all time. I say that because most guitarists, you can hear their influences, whether it's [Eric] Clapton [or someone else]. Lindsay, you'll never pick up any of his influences. He's such an original player."

See more on Urban in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Stevie Nicks Remembers Tom Petty at MusiCares, Explains Why Honor 'Means a Lot to Me' (Exclusive)

Keith Urban's Secrets to Writing a Perfect Love Song for Wife Nicole Kidman (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on Raising Empowered Daughters: 'They're Pretty Aware' (Exclusive)