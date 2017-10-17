Keith Urban on Uniting With Jason Aldean in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting & How 2017 Changed His Life (Exclusive)

As the world reeled at last month’s deadly mass shooting during Jason Aldean's performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, fellow country crooner Keith Urban remained in shock at the “indescribable” horror.

During an exclusive interview with ET in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Urban opened up about how he reached out to Aldean in the wake of the tragedy and how he hopes to show support and solidarity as Aldean returns to the stage at CMT’s Artist of the Year event on Wednesday.

“I texted him the day after Vegas and that's just an indescribable thing to go through for everybody,” Urban told ET’s Sophie Schillaci at CMT rehearsals. “But to be on stage and sing now too ... we're going to all be joining him I think. So, solidarity. [Country music] is a community and you really feel it in times like this, whether it’s weather-related or just insanity in Vegas-related -- we really rally as a community.”



More than 50 people were killed and hundreds injured during the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, which happened during Aldean's closing set at the Route 91 Harvest festival, in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.