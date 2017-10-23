Kelly Clarkson Admits She Was 'Miserable' and 'Wanted to Kill' Herself at Her Lightest Weight

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about one of her darkest moments in the spotlight.

In a new interview with Attitude magazine's Awards Issue, the 35-year-old singer reflects on the time when she was "really skinny" -- and why it made her so unhappy.



Back in 2002, Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol. And although it seemed as if she had everything going for her, she felt pressured by Hollywood executives to look a certain way in order to continue her journey in the music industry.



"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," she admits. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."