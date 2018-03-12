Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Recall Hilarious Wine-Fueled Double Date Nights (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson needed more than a minute to recover from this glass of wine.

The "Love So Soft" singer and her Voice co-star, Blake Shelton, are hilariously reliving one wine-fueled double date night with their significant others in an interview with ET.

"She's the kinda person that I was already mad at for other reasons, like spilling something on the carpet," Shelton says of the duo's dynamic. Clarkson's husband, Brandon Blackstock, is also Shelton's longtime manager.

"If I'm around with wine, I'm thinking, did that actually happen?" Clarkson adds with a laugh. "That's probably a true story."

Leave it to Shelton to chime in with a hilarious true story on that subject.

"Last time I was at Kelly's house," he begins, "she had [what] started off as a white T-shirt..." Despite her best efforts to shush him, Clarkson ultimately concedes.

"Here's the thing, y'all, in fairness, it's every mother that hasn't drank since having -- you know, you've been pregnant, and you have a kid," she says. "I tell you what, I mean, one glass in me and I just kinda made poor decisions from there."

"It's like a tie-dyed shirt by the end of the night," Shelton adds, with Clarkson laughing: "My husband was a really good husband that night."

Meanwhile, the double date nights have made their way from Clarkson's Nashville home to Gwen Stefani's Los Angeles pad.

"The first time I saw Gwen's house, it's insane!" Clarkson gushes. "I was kind of like Pretty Woman walking in the store, except I didn't look like Julia Roberts, and I was walking in the store and they were like, 'You don't belong here.'

"She's such a style icon as well as this amazing artist," she continues. "I literally talked to my husband about her house for hours. I was like, 'I felt like I was a good interior decorator, and then I walked into Gwen's house."

Clarkson can't help but throw in one little quip at Shelton's expense: "And then I'm like, why is she with him?!"

But Shelton admits, he's been "wondering the same thing."

"It was a shock to me that I got invited to her house," he jokes, adding that Clarkson "has the biggest house I've ever been in in my life."

"Kelly's house proves that there were more winnings from American Idol than there are from The Voice," he cracks.

Clarkson won Idol in its inaugural 2002 season and has since gone on to be one of the franchise's strongest success stories. Now, with the series returning to the small screen, Clarkson admits that she does have one beef with the show that made her a star.

"I never got my new car. Everybody got a car but the OG, y'all!" she said. "You know who got a car? Clay Aiken got a car -- he didn't even win! Clay and his mom, his mom got a car! Carrie [Underwood], I heard, got offered a plane. I was like, 'Are you insane?!'"

These days, Clarkson is slaying the reality TV game as the newest fan-favorite judge on The Voice. The series airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

For more of this season's hilarious coaching dynamic, watch below.

