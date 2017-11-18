Kelly Clarkson and Pink Slay Their Opening Performance at 2017 American Music Awards

When ET spoke with Clarkson ahead of the performance on Thursday, she revealed that she had actually never really spoken to Pink before this year's awards show.

"I think we met in passing, like, quickly on the Today show right after I won American Idol, like, 15 years ago [in 2002]," Clarkson explained. "But we didn't really talk. She was talking to Justin [Guarini] because they're both from Philly, and I guess went to the same school [Central Bucks]. So I didn't really get to talk to her then."

"I think, honestly, at the end of the day, even though we're different artists, at the core, we both love great singers, we both love soulful music," she continued. "She's branched out just like me, in like the singer-songwriter kinda country stuff or rock 'n' roll. We both love a lot of the same things."

"I think, too, just the level of respect that comes with that, the admiration. Even though we are different, we do have a lot of similarities," Clarkson added. "I've been really excited about doing this with her."