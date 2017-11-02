Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley, Rihanna & Sophia Bush Get in the Halloween Spirit -- Plus, More Star Sightings!

There's nothing like Halloween in Hollywood!



Stars went all out celebrating the spookiest day of the year -- not just on Oct. 31, but for practically the whole week leading up to it!

Kelly Clarkson kicked off Halloween weekend with her iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Oct. 27. The live event included a Q&A session as well as a performance, where she sang a few of her new songs like “Love So Soft” and “Heart,” as well as her classics, including “Because of You” and “Breakaway.”