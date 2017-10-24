Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Comments That She Wanted to 'Kill' Herself When She Was 'Really Skinny'

Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight on her headline-making comments about her weight.

The 35-year-old singer recently talked to Attitude magazine, and said that she was deeply unhappy at her lightest weight. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," she said. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

On Tuesday, Clarkson took to Twitter to address the controversial quote.

"Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin," she wrote.