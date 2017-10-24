Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Comments That She Wanted to 'Kill' Herself When She Was 'Really Skinny'
Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight on her headline-making comments about her weight.
The 35-year-old singer recently talked to Attitude magazine, and said that she was deeply unhappy at her lightest weight. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," she said. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."
On Tuesday, Clarkson took to Twitter to address the controversial quote.
"Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin," she wrote.
She also made it clear that she never contemplated suicide over her weight.
"NOT TRUE," she responded to a tweet reading, "Kelly Clarkson reveals why she was so unhappy that she contemplated suicide." "I’ve never contemplated suicide because of my weight. I said people had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy."
These days, Clarkson couldn't be more content when it comes to her body image. ET talked to the American Idol champ last month, and she said her husband, Brandon Blackstock, is a big part of why she's so confident.
"He makes me feel so sexy," she gushed. "I already am a confident woman -- I don't think that's a secret. But I love being with somebody who is unafraid of making you feel sexy."
