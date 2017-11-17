Kelly Clarkson Defends Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor: 'Let Him Be Sexy!' (Exclusive)

Clarkson said she's "always loved" surrounding herself with friends that could be comedic, which explains why she and Shelton get along so well. She also talked about her newfound friendship with Shelton's girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani. Interestingly enough, the two have both referred to their significant others as their "cowboy" in previous interviews with ET.



"Recently we did get to hang at Gwen's house, which is insanely gorgeous," the brunette beauty gushed. "It was really cool. Brandon, Blake and I, we're all southern. Gwen's a southern Cali girl, yes, but I just mean… we're all different. I think the common denominator is that we're all very chill, we love what we do, we're just kinda all normal kids. It sounds really funny."



"And God, I grew up listening to Gwen, from No Doubt days," she continued. "So, it's just really cool. She's really sweet and down-to-earth. And [Blake's] sweet and down-to-earth, my husband's like that. We're all just kinda very chill."



Clarkson continued to marvel over their most recent hang sesh with Shelton and Stefani, telling ET that she actually got to meet the "Misery" singer's entire family.



"Her whole family was there and they're so awesome," Clarkson said. "She has the nicest, most warm, loving family."