Kelly Clarkson Drops 2 Soulful New Love Songs, Announces 'the Album I've Always Wanted to Make' -- Listen!
Kelly Clarkson has got a lot of love and she’s bringing it to her new music!
The 35-year-old singer announced her forthcoming new album, Meaning of Life, on Thursday -- her first since jumping ship from RCA Records to Atlantic -- and dropped two soulful new songs, both of which deal with matters of the heart in different ways.
"THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make," Clarkson proclaimed on Instagram while debuting its cover.
The first, “Love So Soft,” is the lead single, an upbeat anthem that gives way to a halftime hook, where she boasts, "Love so soft, you ain't had nothing softer ... Got you hooked, now you're caught up."
On the second, “Move You,” Clarkson lets her venerable pipes soar over an aesthetically hymnal ballad, professing a desire to “move” her partner.
Meaning of Life will be released everywhere on Oct. 27.
Earlier this year, Clarkson used one of her meet-and-greets to help a couple get engaged!
