Kelly Clarkson on ‘Epic’ Anniversary Fails and Her Husband Brandon Blackstock: 'I Found a Cowboy' (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about finding her “cowboy” in husband Brandon Blackstock, after years of dating the wrong men.
“I was single for a very, long time and it's hard when you're in the limelight [and] you're financially set and maybe they aren't -- it's just a lot of intimidation,” the songstress told ET's Kevin Frazier at her Meaning of Life iHeartRadio Album Release Party in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. “I'm a whole lot of person and I've dated people who are like, ‘You're a lot,’ and that's cool -- I am a lot but [I thought,] ‘Somebody is going to love that some day and it's not you, so that's fine.'”
“I found a cowboy, a real man that can handle this,” she continued about finding Blackstock, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a one-year-old son, Remington.
The cute couple recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, but with Clarkson having been busy launching Meaning of Life, her eighth studio album, as well as separate Christmas projects, she admitted the milestone slipped her mind.
“We have forgotten two out of four of our anniversaries,” she confessed. “But the great thing about us is we collectively do it. It's not like one of us forgets and one of us remembers. We both epically fail. We're always very busy. The only times we've remembered our anniversary is when we had [it] off. If we're working, we forget what day it is.”
This year, Blackstock woke up and realized it was their anniversary after seeing congratulatory messages for the pair on social media. Before he could say anything, Clarkson awoke with thoughts of her festive new track, “Christmas Eve,” which accompanies her latest children’s book, River Rose and the Magical Christmas. “Happy Christmas release song day,” she recalled declaring.
“He was like, ‘Or happy anniversary,’” Clarkson, 35, shared of Blackstock’s response. “I freaked out. I panicked like I'm the only one who forgot, but he forgot too.”
“We're so happy we just forget,” she continued. “Every day is an anniversary.”
And every day the couple, who have been together five and a half years, enjoy some kid-free time, Clarkson added.
“We have a village helping us and at bedtime, bye -- it's Mommy and Daddy time,” she said. “You don't have to go to bed, but you can't stay here. You gotta go somewhere else.”
