Kelly Clarkson on ‘Epic’ Anniversary Fails and Her Husband Brandon Blackstock: 'I Found a Cowboy' (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about finding her “cowboy” in husband Brandon Blackstock, after years of dating the wrong men.

“I was single for a very, long time and it's hard when you're in the limelight [and] you're financially set and maybe they aren't -- it's just a lot of intimidation,” the songstress told ET's Kevin Frazier at her Meaning of Life iHeartRadio Album Release Party in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. “I'm a whole lot of person and I've dated people who are like, ‘You're a lot,’ and that's cool -- I am a lot but [I thought,] ‘Somebody is going to love that some day and it's not you, so that's fine.'”

“I found a cowboy, a real man that can handle this,” she continued about finding Blackstock, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a one-year-old son, Remington.

The cute couple recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, but with Clarkson having been busy launching Meaning of Life, her eighth studio album, as well as separate Christmas projects, she admitted the milestone slipped her mind.