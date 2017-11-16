Kelly Clarkson Gets Animated in 'DreamWorks Home For the Holidays' Christmas Special (Exclusive)

Maybe this year all of the Blackstocks will get cartoon-ized?

Here is the official synopsis for DreamWorks Home for the Holidays:

"It is Christmas time in Chicago and Tip could not be more excited to introduce her best bud Oh to all things holiday spirit. When Oh realizes the Boov don’t get to experience the magic because they have never even heard of Christmas, Tip and Oh decide to bring Christmas to Boovsland! Oh gives a rather disjointed, inaccurate explanation of Christmas to his fellow Boov and this seriously backfires!

Because of this misunderstanding, the Boov ruin Christmas on Earth and it is up to Tip and Oh to teach them the real meaning of Christmas. Through the help of some fabulous guests that star in the Boov Out Boys Christmas Holiday Special (Kelly Clarkson & Ben Schwartz), Tip and Oh come to realize that what really matters is that Christmas is a feeling."

The Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special streams on Netflix on Dec. 1.