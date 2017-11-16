Kelly Clarkson Gets Animated in 'DreamWorks Home For the Holidays' Christmas Special (Exclusive)
The Boovs love their divas! After Rihanna lent her voice to Home, Kelly Clarkson is now getting animated for an out-of-this-world adventure of her own in Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh's upcoming holiday special.
ET has a first look at Home For the Holidays, which proves Christmas with a bunch of aliens can be a bit...untraditional. Sure, there's snowmen and tinsel on the tree, but there's also a lot of "ooh-ings," a bit of present-eating and a celebrity holiday special. That's where Clarkson and Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz come in.
Home for the Holidays comes on the tail of the third season of Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh, with humans and aliens now living in peace and harmony. Rachel Crow has taken over for Rihanna as the voice of Tip, with Mark Whitten taking over for Jim Parsons as Oh.
It's not exactly surprising that Clarkson would be enlisted for the holiday special, as she's something of a Christmas queen. Not only has she released her own album of yuletide tunes, Wrapped in Red, but she's responsible for some seriously epic holiday cards every year.
Maybe this year all of the Blackstocks will get cartoon-ized?
Here is the official synopsis for DreamWorks Home for the Holidays:
"It is Christmas time in Chicago and Tip could not be more excited to introduce her best bud Oh to all things holiday spirit. When Oh realizes the Boov don’t get to experience the magic because they have never even heard of Christmas, Tip and Oh decide to bring Christmas to Boovsland! Oh gives a rather disjointed, inaccurate explanation of Christmas to his fellow Boov and this seriously backfires!
Because of this misunderstanding, the Boov ruin Christmas on Earth and it is up to Tip and Oh to teach them the real meaning of Christmas. Through the help of some fabulous guests that star in the Boov Out Boys Christmas Holiday Special (Kelly Clarkson & Ben Schwartz), Tip and Oh come to realize that what really matters is that Christmas is a feeling."
The Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special streams on Netflix on Dec. 1.