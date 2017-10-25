Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Calls Blake Shelton 'Dumb' in 'The Voice' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is making her mark on The Voice!



The original American Idol is making a big appearance on Monday's episode of The Voice, teaming up with all four coaches as a key adviser -- delivering laughs, tears and epic dance moves. Only ET has a sneak peek at Clarkson's appearance in the player above!



At one point, Clarkson praises an artist for putting their spin on one of her own songs ("It's so much better than the original, and I can say that because I am the original person that sang it!") and later, she teases pal Blake Shelton for one of his battle round pairings.



"He's dumb for putting you two together," she quips.



"It's not the first time she's called me dumb," Shelton retorts.



Meanwhile, Adam Levine seems to be truly hitting it off with Clarkson!



"I can already see the headlines now," he muses. "Like, 'Blake and Adam Over! Adam and Kelly, Best Friends!'"



Though it's not her first appearance on The Voice, it is our first, real taste of what Clarkson could be like as a full-time coach next season. The "Love So Soft" singer is set to join Levine and Shelton on the coaches panel for season 14, along with returning fan-favorite, Alicia Keys.