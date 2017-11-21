Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Hilarious Gift 'Little Miss Independent' River Rose Wants for Christmas (Exclusive)

And although Christmas is still over a month away, Clarkson said she's one of those people who has no problem listening to holiday tunes before Thanksgiving.



"I will listen to Christmas music in June, I'm weird," the Fort Worth, Texas, native, shared. "I could listen to Bing Crosby's record, Mariah Carey's record, or, hell, I love my record [Wrapped in Red]. I just love Christmas music. It's such a classic sound."

"I know it sounds so weird, but I loved that album!" she said of Wrapped in Red, which was released in 2013. "I had so much fun making that, all the musicians on it were crazy good. Since I've already done a full Christmas album, it'd be fun to pick some of my favorite singers and maybe do like a duet thing. That would be cool! But after doing a classic Christmas album, I feel like it'd be hard to beat, just because of how it all came to be."



Clarkson, who revealed her favorite Christmas song of all-time is "White Christmas," also talked about caroling. She said she used to enjoy it back in the day, but hasn't really gone since she's been in the public eye. Before our interview ended, we had to ask if she's ever thought about surprising fans by singing at their doorstep.



"I love caroling," she gushed. "Actually, that gives me like the greatest idea. I should just do that this year!"